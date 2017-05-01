Domtar Corp (UFS) Given New $40.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $38.50 to $40.50 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Domtar Corp in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Domtar Corp in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Domtar Corp in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Domtar Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar Corp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) traded down 0.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. 806,022 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.59. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Domtar Corp had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Domtar Corp’s payout ratio is 81.37%.

In other Domtar Corp news, insider John David Williams sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,278,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domtar Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domtar Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Domtar Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domtar Corp

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

