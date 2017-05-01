Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share, Feltl & Co. Forecasts

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities researchers at Feltl & Co. raised their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Domino's Pizza in a research note issued on Thursday. Feltl & Co. analyst M. Smith now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.29. Feltl & Co. also issued estimates for Domino's Pizza’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino's Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Domino's Pizza from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Domino's Pizza from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) opened at 181.39 on Monday. Domino's Pizza has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $192.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

In related news, Director Greg Trojan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.42, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,001. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,934,000 after buying an additional 188,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,402,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,547,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 352,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 83,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

