Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,934,000 after buying an additional 188,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $81,402,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,547,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 352,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,420,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) traded up 0.03% on Monday, reaching $181.45. 57,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.77. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $116.91 and a one year high of $192.01.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.66 million. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post $5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Domino's Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

WARNING: “Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-shares-bought-by-louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system-updated.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino's Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

In other Domino's Pizza news, Director Richard L. Federico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.42, for a total value of $463,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.