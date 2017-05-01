Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in a report published on Friday morning. Stephens currently has a $185.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Domino's Pizza from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Domino's Pizza from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global reiterated a positive rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Domino's Pizza from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Shares of Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.16. The company had a trading volume of 621,486 shares. Domino's Pizza has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $192.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.77. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company earned $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post $5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Domino's Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.42, for a total transaction of $463,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 18.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

