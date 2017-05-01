Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Announces Earnings Results

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company earned $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Domino's Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.80. The company had a trading volume of 237,249 shares. Domino's Pizza has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $192.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Domino's Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Instinet lifted their target price on Domino's Pizza from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Domino's Pizza from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Domino's Pizza from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

In related news, Director Greg Trojan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.42, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $755,001. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

