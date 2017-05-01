Dominion Resources (D) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.35

Media stories about Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) opened at 77.50 on Monday. Dominion Resources has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $79.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Resources will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Dominion Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Resources in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Dominion Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In other Dominion Resources news, insider Diane Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $215,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,506.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Harris sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $436,105.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,604.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

