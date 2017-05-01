Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE:DDC) (TSE:DDC) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Diamond Corp earned a news impact score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Diamond Corp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Diamond Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE:DDC) traded up 3.04% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.53. 277,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6265.00 and a beta of 0.80. Dominion Diamond Corp has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE:DDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dominion Diamond Corp had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Dominion Diamond Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Diamond Corp will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Dominion Diamond Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.11%.

About Dominion Diamond Corp

Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine.

