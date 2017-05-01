Dodge & Cox Invests $549,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11,898.4% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 113.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The firm earned $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.54 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $986,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,632.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 4,258 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $466,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,320,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

