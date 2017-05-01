DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,300 Shares of Torchmark Co. (TMK)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMK. SRB Corp increased its position in Torchmark by 3.6% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Torchmark by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Torchmark by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) opened at 76.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.99. Torchmark Co. has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $79.53.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post $4.70 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Torchmark from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

In other news, VP Ben Lutek sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $2,419,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $144,516.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,786.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,778 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,616. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

