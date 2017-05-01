DnB Asset Management AS Has $892,000 Position in Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (YGE)

DnB Asset Management AS held its stake in Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:YGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 2.26% of Yingli Green Energy Holding Co worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yingli Green Energy Holding Co by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,389 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:YGE) opened at 2.66 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $48.35 million. Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co (NYSE:YGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $3.05. The company earned $294 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd will post ($8.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yingli Green Energy Holding Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Yingli Green Energy Holding Co in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Yingli Green Energy Holding Co

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a solar panel manufacturer. The Company’s manufacturing covers the photovoltaic value chain from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and solar panel assembly. The Company’s end products include photovoltaic (PV) modules and PV systems of different sizes and power outputs.

