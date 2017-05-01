DnB Asset Management AS Buys 4,600 Shares of LKQ Co. (LKQ)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in LKQ were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 48.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 23,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 314,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 108.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 112,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) opened at 31.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.51. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,522 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $269,891.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,197 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,468.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Wagman sold 30,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $903,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

