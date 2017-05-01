DISH Network Corp (DISH) Downgraded by Pivotal Research to “Hold”

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $86.00. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of DISH Network Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC raised shares of DISH Network Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.50 price target on shares of DISH Network Corp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DISH Network Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) traded down 2.34% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.93. 2,953,361 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.09. DISH Network Corp has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $65.61. DISH Network Corp also saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,834 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 482% compared to the typical volume of 2,207 call options.

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company earned $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DISH Network Corp had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network Corp news, Treasurer Kyle J. Kiser sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $2,011,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren Schlichting sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $549,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DISH Network Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DISH Network Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in DISH Network Corp by 3.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in DISH Network Corp by 29.1% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in DISH Network Corp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network Corp

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

