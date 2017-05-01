DISH Network Corp (DISH) Bond Prices Fall 0.9%

An issue of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) bonds fell 0.9% against their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $104.25 and was trading at $105.25 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of DISH Network Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of DISH Network Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network Corp from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of DISH Network Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of DISH Network Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.74.

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.51. 1,794,454 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.09. DISH Network Corp also saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,834 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 482% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,207 call options.

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. DISH Network Corp had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network Corp news, Treasurer Kyle J. Kiser sold 32,500 shares of DISH Network Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $2,011,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren Schlichting sold 8,878 shares of DISH Network Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $549,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $942,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Corp by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,440,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,875,000 after buying an additional 1,712,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,743,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Corp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,729,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,921,000 after buying an additional 698,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network Corp

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

