Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 154.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Discovery Communications worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 240,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) traded down 1.68% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.51. 315,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

