Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 49.4% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 332,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 110,092 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 119,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 75,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 40.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) traded down 0.37% on Monday, hitting $62.36. 1,068,913 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post $6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Saturday. CIBC decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

In related news, EVP James V. Panzarino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $346,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 792,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,831,030.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,688 shares of company stock worth $3,618,000 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

