Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NUGT) Short Interest Update

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSE:NUGT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,439,037 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 17,354,697 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,455,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSE:NUGT) opened at 8.15 on Monday. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

