Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

DPLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) traded up 2.56% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 669,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,180,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,097,000 after buying an additional 492,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 190,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc (Diplomat) operates a specialty pharmacy business, which stocks, dispenses and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Company operates through specialty pharmacy services segment. The Company’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialty infusion therapy, and various other serious and/or long-term conditions.

