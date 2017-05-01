Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Ply Gem Holdings Inc (PGEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ply Gem Holdings Inc (NYSE:PGEM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Ply Gem Holdings worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ply Gem Holdings by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ply Gem Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ply Gem Holdings by 24.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Ply Gem Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Gerstein Fisher purchased a new position in Ply Gem Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Ply Gem Holdings Inc (NYSE:PGEM) traded down 2.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 82,047 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. Ply Gem Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.81 million. Ply Gem Holdings had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 147.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ply Gem Holdings Inc will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ply Gem Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ply Gem Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ply Gem Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Ply Gem Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Ply Gem Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ply Gem Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Ply Gem Holdings Company Profile

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone, and Windows and Doors. In the Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment, its principal products include vinyl siding and skirting, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, cellular PVC trim and moldings, J-channels, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channels, H-molds, fascia, undersill trims, outside/inside corner posts, rain removal systems, injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents and mounts, vinyl fence, vinyl railing and stone veneer in the United States and Canada.

