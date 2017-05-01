Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,707 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.72% of Bottomline Technologies worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 51.5% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 16,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 26,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) traded up 1.57% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 758,244 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The stock’s market cap is $884.58 million. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The firm earned $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bottomline Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $50,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $942,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $64,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $174,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

