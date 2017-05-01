Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.487 Million Position in GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of GoPro worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 1,869.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 789,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 53.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 726,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 471,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,557,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after buying an additional 380,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 411.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 430,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 346,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) opened at 8.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. GoPro Inc has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm’s market cap is $1.18 billion.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.23 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post ($0.09) EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GoPro to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $52,992.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sharon S. Zezima sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $57,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,662 shares in the company, valued at $647,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,668 shares of company stock worth $738,432 over the last three months. 28.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

