Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 408 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 540.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 7.9% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded down 1.69% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.28. 439,054 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $163.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm earned $396.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – will post $11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $181.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Leerink Swann set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Vetr upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.19 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.83.

In other news, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 1,275 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 11,458 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.24, for a total value of $1,744,365.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,533.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,717 shares of company stock worth $2,702,147. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

