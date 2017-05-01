Blue Nile Inc (NILE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Blue Nile Inc (NASDAQ:NILE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.21% of Blue Nile worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Blue Nile by 0.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Blue Nile by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Blue Nile by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Blue Nile by 38.0% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Blue Nile during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Blue Nile Inc (NASDAQ:NILE) remained flat at $40.71 on Friday. Blue Nile Inc has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Nile from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Blue Nile

Blue Nile, Inc (Blue Nile) is a United States-based company, which operates as an online retailer of diamonds and fine jewelry. The Company’s merchandise consists of engagement and non-engagement products. The engagement product category includes gold or platinum engagement rings with a diamond center stone and loose diamonds.

