FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.12% of FreightCar America worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) traded down 1.95% on Friday, hitting $13.06. 54,271 shares of the stock were exchanged. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.70.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. FreightCar America had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm earned $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current year.

RAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

