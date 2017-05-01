Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 11,775 Shares of Autobytel Inc. (ABTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Autobytel Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.54% of Autobytel worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autobytel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autobytel by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 47,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autobytel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autobytel by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 222,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 107,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autobytel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autobytel Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTL) opened at 13.11 on Monday. Autobytel Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $144.49 million, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

Autobytel (NASDAQ:ABTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Autobytel had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm earned $40.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autobytel Inc. will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Autobytel in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autobytel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Autobytel Company Profile

Autobytel Inc is an automotive marketing services company that assists automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through the programs for online lead referrals, dealer marketing products and services, and online advertising programs and mobile products.

