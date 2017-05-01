Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) traded up 0.26% during trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. 171,688 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,483,000 after buying an additional 135,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,326,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after buying an additional 236,662 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 887,789 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after buying an additional 117,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,783,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Dime Community Bank (the Bank), a chartered savings bank. The Company is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s principal business is gathering retail deposits, and lending them primarily in multifamily residential, commercial real estate and mixed use loans, as well as investing in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), obligations of the United States Government and Government Sponsored Entities (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.

