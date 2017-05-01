Brokerages Set DigitalGlobe Inc (DGI) PT at $29.08

Shares of DigitalGlobe Inc (NYSE:DGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.08.
DGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of DigitalGlobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalGlobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DigitalGlobe in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on shares of DigitalGlobe from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
In other news, Director Howell M. Estes sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $148,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,989.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott sold 6,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $209,397.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,512 shares of company stock worth $389,713. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGI. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalGlobe during the third quarter worth $220,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalGlobe during the third quarter worth $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalGlobe during the third quarter worth $265,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalGlobe during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DigitalGlobe by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period.
Shares of DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) remained flat at $32.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,039 shares. DigitalGlobe has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.33.
DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. DigitalGlobe had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business earned $192.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalGlobe will post $0.20 EPS for the current year.
DigitalGlobe Company Profile
DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers.
