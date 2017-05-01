Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) SVP Joshua A. Mills Sells 4,189 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) opened at 114.84 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $115.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm earned $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.59 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 140,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 77,297 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.4% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 90,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

