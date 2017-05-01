Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Sells 1,421 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) opened at 114.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $115.47.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $550.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.23.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,219.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

