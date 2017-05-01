Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.34

Media stories about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Digital Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) opened at 115.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.91. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm earned $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.23.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

