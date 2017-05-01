Westpark Capital Analysts Give Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) a $9.00 Price Target

Westpark Capital set a $9.00 price target on Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DGLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Ally from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) traded down 1.19% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,262 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company’s market capitalization is $23.57 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.64% of Digital Ally worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security and commercial applications. The Company’s products include in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets; a system that provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points and hands-free automatic activation of body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use on motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and boats; a miniature digital video system designed to be worn on an individual’s body, and a hand-held laser speed detection device that it offers primarily to law enforcement agencies.

