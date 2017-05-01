Digirad Co. (DRAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Digirad had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) remained flat at $4.70 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,972 shares. Digirad has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Digirad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.70 price target on shares of Digirad in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digirad by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Digirad by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,173,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digirad by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 166,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Digirad by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digirad by 204.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions. The Company’s segments include Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging and Medical Device Sales and Services. Through Diagnostic Services, the Company offers an imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

