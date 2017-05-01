Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSX. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diana Shipping from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $3.00 price target on Diana Shipping and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) traded up 0.25% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 249,783 shares of the stock traded hands. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The company’s market cap is $323.01 million.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm earned $28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.28 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 131.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post ($1.15) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,379,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,319,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 932,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 876,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in the ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s operating fleet consisted of 48 dry bulk carriers, of which 23 were Panamax, four were Kamsarmax, three were Post-Panamax, 14 were Capesize and four were Newcastlemax vessels, having a combined carrying capacity of approximately 5.7 million deadweight tonnage (dwt).

