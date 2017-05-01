Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5,395.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,053,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,445,000 after buying an additional 1,034,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,649,000. Eton Park Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Eton Park Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,478,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $149,381,000 after buying an additional 644,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,761,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $986,517,000 after buying an additional 621,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,736,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $746,917,000 after buying an additional 598,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) opened at 99.84 on Monday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. The company’s market cap is $9.00 billion.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 82.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $185 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $206,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,784.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $203,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,146,685. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

