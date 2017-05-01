DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DHT Holdings from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of DHT Holdings from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DHT Holdings in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) traded up 0.104% during trading on Monday, reaching $4.795. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,142 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. DHT Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.434 and a beta of 1.16.

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. DHT Holdings had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings will post $0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DHT Holdings by 103.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 340,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173,290 shares in the last quarter. Midas Management Corp bought a new stake in DHT Holdings during the third quarter valued at $587,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in DHT Holdings by 17.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 138,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in DHT Holdings by 203.8% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 32,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DHT Holdings by 139.6% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 154,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings, Inc operates a fleet of crude oil tankers. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers in operation. As of March 21, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 19 very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two Aframax tankers (Aframaxes), which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 dwt.

