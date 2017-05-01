Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Stake Maintained by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY held its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Devon Energy Corp were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp by 159.6% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 83,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 42,314 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp by 64.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 123,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 48,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) opened at 39.49 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $20.72 billion. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Devon Energy Corp had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Devon Energy Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Devon Energy Corp’s payout ratio is -1.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Devon Energy Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Devon Energy Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KLR Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mosbacher, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $31,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,207.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

