Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (NASDAQ:DTEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Telekom AG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Deutsche Telekom AG (NASDAQ:DTEGY) opened at 17.548 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

Deutsche Telekom AG (NASDAQ:DTEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post $1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom AG

Deutsche Telekom AG provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company’s operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, the Netherlands and Austria; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.

