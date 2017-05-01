Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.54 ($19.07).

Several equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.30 ($18.80) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. equinet AG set a €15.50 ($16.85) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) traded down 0.395% during trading on Monday, hitting €16.136. 74,892 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €13.37 and a one year high of €16.65. The stock has a market cap of €74.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.917. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.72.

Deutsche Telekom AG Company Profile

