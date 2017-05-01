Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPSGY. DZ Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post AG in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post AG in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post AG in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) traded up 0.08% on Monday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,692 shares. Deutsche Post AG has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/deutsche-post-ag-dpsgy-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

About Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG is a Germany-based provider of postal services. The Company operates through four segments: Post – eCommerce – Parcel, Express, Global Forwarding and Freight, and Supply Chain. The Post – eCommerce – Parcel segment handles both domestic and international mail and provides dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services and all electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.