Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) PT Set at €16.40 by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a €16.40 ($17.83) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc set a €9.75 ($10.60) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.70) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Commerzbank Ag set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.52 ($14.70).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) opened at 15.879 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €9.14 and a 12-month high of €16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of €7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.166.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. Its Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings. Lufthansa Cargo is the logistics services provider in the Lufthansa Group.

