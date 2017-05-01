Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) Given a €12.70 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been given a €12.70 ($13.80) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €9.20 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Commerzbank Ag set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Independent Research GmbH set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oddo Securities set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank AG restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.52 ($14.70).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) traded down 0.132% during trading on Tuesday, hitting €15.879. 17,096 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of €9.14 and a 52 week high of €16.88. The company has a market cap of €7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.17.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. Its Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings. Lufthansa Cargo is the logistics services provider in the Lufthansa Group.

