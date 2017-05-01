Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY) in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY) opened at 38.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. Givaudan Sa has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $42.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Givaudan Sa (GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/deutsche-bank-ag-reaffirms-neutral-rating-for-givaudan-sa-gvdny-updated.html.

