Pagegroup PLC (MPI) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Pagegroup PLC (LON:MPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.16) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC from GBX 400 ($5.16) to GBX 430 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.20 ($5.75).

About Pagegroup PLC

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

