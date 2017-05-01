Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesco PLC (TSCO)

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.10) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.23) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.65) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.13 ($2.52).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) traded up 0.410959% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 183.494095. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 143.08 and a one year high of GBX 219.40. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 14.96 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.65.

In other news, insider Steve Golsby bought 42,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £74,440.96 ($96,114.86). Also, insider John Allan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,030.99). Insiders bought a total of 62,520 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,464 in the last three months.

Tesco PLC Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

