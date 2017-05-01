Cairn Energy PLC (CNE) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 275 ($3.55) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNE. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Cairn Energy PLC to an add rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.23) to GBX 270 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Cairn Energy PLC to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Cairn Energy PLC to a neutral rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.14) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC from GBX 270 ($3.49) to GBX 275 ($3.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 259.73 ($3.35).

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) traded up 0.935066% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 194.081009. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 203.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.40. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.12 billion. Cairn Energy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 171.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 250.60.

In other news, insider James Smith sold 133,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.60), for a total transaction of £268,322.94 ($346,446.66).

About Cairn Energy PLC

Cairn Energy PLC (Cairn) is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company’s portfolio is focused on approximately three geographical regions, such as North West Europe, the Atlantic Margin and the Mediterranean. Cairn has exploration and appraisal assets in the Atlantic Margin, North West Europe and the Mediterranean, and core development assets in the North Sea.

