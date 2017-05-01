Deutsche Bank AG Raises KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Price Target to $28.00

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank AG from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America Corp restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) traded down 1.85% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. 794,431 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.98.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $765.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Raises KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Price Target to $28.00” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/deutsche-bank-ag-raises-kapstone-paper-and-packaging-corp-ks-price-target-to-28-00.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KS. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,560,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,133,000 after buying an additional 463,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,583,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,071,000 after buying an additional 484,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after buying an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 292.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after buying an additional 1,230,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,642,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets.

Receive News & Ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.