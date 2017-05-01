Deutsche Bank AG Increases T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Price Target to $69.00

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.03.
Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded up 1.20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.08. 1,189,018 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.71. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $68.19.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In other T-Mobile US news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $6,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,917,314.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Creative Planning raised its position in T-Mobile US by 25.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
