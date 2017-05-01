Deutsche Bank AG Increases DTE Energy Co (DTE) Price Target to $103.00

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank AG from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $109.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) opened at 104.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $105.81.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company earned $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post $5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $179,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $1,669,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,131,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,814 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $4,275,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

