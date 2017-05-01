Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) PT Set at €17.00 by Barclays PLC

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) received a €17.00 ($18.48) target price from analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €18.20 ($19.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €15.80 ($17.17) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Independent Research GmbH set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a €17.50 ($19.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.14 ($17.55).

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) opened at 16.58 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1-year low of €8.85 and a 1-year high of €17.81. The firm’s market capitalization is €22.86 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.84 and its 200 day moving average is €14.97.

About Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.

