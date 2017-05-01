Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) received a €15.50 ($16.85) price target from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on DBK. Warburg Research set a €18.20 ($19.78) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank Ag set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc set a €14.30 ($15.54) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.14 ($17.55).
Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) opened at 16.58 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of €8.85 and a 12 month high of €17.81. The firm’s market cap is €22.86 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €15.84 and its 200 day moving average is €14.97.
Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile
Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.