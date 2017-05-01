Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Stock Price

Headlines about Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deutsche Bank AG earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 52 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) traded up 1.33% during trading on Monday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,252 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The stock’s market capitalization is $25.25 billion. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

DB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank AG from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DZ Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Natixis reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

